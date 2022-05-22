Non-pneumatic, or airless, tyres are seen on a Tesla at a presentation by Goodyear in Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg. Photo: AFP
‘Puncture-proof’ airless tyres edge closer to becoming a reality

  • Instead of being filled with air, a web of spokes holds the tyre in place. The grip is not as good as on conventional tyres, however, and they are noisier
  • Challenges are still being overcome, but US manufacturer Goodyear aims to have maintenance-free, long-lasting airless tyres for cars by the end of the decade

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Luxembourg

Updated: 1:24pm, 22 May, 2022

