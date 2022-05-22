A lorry passes an anti-‘Northern Ireland Protocol’ sign as it leaves a port near Belfast this month. Photo: AFP
UK vows ‘cast-iron commitment’ to Northern Ireland after Nancy Pelosi sounds trade alarm
- Britain’s top diplomat Liz Truss made the remarks about the Good Friday Agreement during a meeting with US politicians
- Earlier, the US house speaker warned that London’s ‘deeply concerning’ post-Brexit plans for the region imperilled a US-UK free trade agreement
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A lorry passes an anti-‘Northern Ireland Protocol’ sign as it leaves a port near Belfast this month. Photo: AFP