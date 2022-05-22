Jane Hytch, Chief Executive of Imagineer, hugs a life-sized model of a corgi beside a giant model of a crown in the company’s workshop in England. Corgis, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse in Coventry ahead of their starring roles in a parade to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee parade to include corgis, horses, and swans
- Parade, touching on more personal aspects of the 96-year-old queen’s life, will wind through central London to Buckingham Palace on June 5
- Procession will also pay tribute to the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, a former naval Commander who died in April 2021 at the age of 99
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Jane Hytch, Chief Executive of Imagineer, hugs a life-sized model of a corgi beside a giant model of a crown in the company’s workshop in England. Corgis, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse in Coventry ahead of their starring roles in a parade to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. Photo: AFP