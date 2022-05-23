Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wearing an M-TAC fleece. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/dpa
Ukraine war
Zelensky’s fleece jacket is in high demand, but won’t be restocked until Ukraine’s ‘victory’

  • People have been trying to buy the M-TAC zip-up fleece worn by the Ukrainian president
  • Stocks of the jacket are unlikely to be replenished until the war is over, the company said

Tribune News Service

Updated: 11:16am, 23 May, 2022

