An 88-year-old woman takes refuge in a basement as mortar shells rain down on Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Forcibly displaced worldwide tops 100 million for the first time

  • The war in Ukraine has been one of the factors propelling millions of people to flee
  • Global figure must ‘serve as a wake-up call’ for more action: UNHCR chief

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:16pm, 23 May, 2022

