British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raises a glass during a party at Downing Street in an image said to be taken in November 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ITV News via Reuters
Fresh photos of UK PM Boris Johnson drinking reignite partygate row
- The images of the prime minister raising a toast at a gathering were said to be taken during a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic
- The UK government is expected this week to publish the long-awaited Sue Gray report on the events held at Johnson’s Downing Street office
