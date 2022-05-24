British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raises a glass during a party at Downing Street in an image said to be taken in November 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ITV News via Reuters
Fresh photos of UK PM Boris Johnson drinking reignite partygate row

  • The images of the prime minister raising a toast at a gathering were said to be taken during a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • The UK government is expected this week to publish the long-awaited Sue Gray report on the events held at Johnson’s Downing Street office

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:33am, 24 May, 2022

