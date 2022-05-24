Former British MP Imran Ahmad Khan arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on Monday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Disgraced UK Tory MP jailed for sexual assault on teenage boy

  • Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, was accused of plying the 15-year-old with alcohol and asking to watch pornography before assaulting him at a house party
  • At a sentencing hearing at a court in south London, the judge said the former politician had shown no remorse for the 2008 incident

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:07am, 24 May, 2022

