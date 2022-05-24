Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen outside 10 Downing Street following a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran
UK-Iranian prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says she was forced to sign false confession before release

  • She says she was coerced into signing the document at the airport while in the presence of a British diplomat, who said nothing
  • She had been imprisoned for allegedly plotting to overthrow the Iranian government and for propaganda against Iran, charges she has always denied

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:17am, 24 May, 2022

