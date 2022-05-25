Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, celebrates his re-election during the 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected as director general
- The UN health agency head – a familiar face during the Covid-19 pandemic – ran unopposed for a second term, receiving overwhelming support
- New health menaces already loom, including hepatitis of mysterious origin that has made children in many countries ill and swelling numbers of monkeypox cases
