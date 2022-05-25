A Ukrainian serviceman and a worker carry the body of a Russian soldier into a refrigerated train in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine gathers Russian dead in chilled train for prisoner exchange
- Ukraine using DNA to help identify dead Russia soldiers strewn among the rubble of formerly occupied towns
- The bodies will travel on the train to Kyiv where the team negotiating exchanges is based
