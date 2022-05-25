UK PM Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office were to blame for a culture that led to illegal parties being held there during coronavirus lockdowns, report found. Photo: Reuters
UK PM Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office were to blame for a culture that led to illegal parties being held there during coronavirus lockdowns, report found. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Drunkenness, sickness and fighting during lockdown party in UK government, leadership to blame, report finds

  • ‘Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen. The senior leadership...must bear responsibility for this culture,’ Sue Gray’s official report said
  • Illegal alcohol-fuelled parties were held at Downing Street when social mixing was all but banned under stringent laws government made to curb spread of Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:36pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
UK PM Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office were to blame for a culture that led to illegal parties being held there during coronavirus lockdowns, report found. Photo: Reuters
UK PM Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office were to blame for a culture that led to illegal parties being held there during coronavirus lockdowns, report found. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE