UK PM Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office were to blame for a culture that led to illegal parties being held there during coronavirus lockdowns, report found. Photo: Reuters
Drunkenness, sickness and fighting during lockdown party in UK government, leadership to blame, report finds
- ‘Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen. The senior leadership...must bear responsibility for this culture,’ Sue Gray’s official report said
- Illegal alcohol-fuelled parties were held at Downing Street when social mixing was all but banned under stringent laws government made to curb spread of Covid-19
