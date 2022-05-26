The WHO says a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is the “preferred laboratory test given its accuracy and sensitivity”. Photo illustration: Reuters
Monkeypox test kits developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche
- The diagnostic tools could help researchers track the virus as it spreads beyond countries where it is usually found
- More than 250 confirmed and suspected cases have been reported to the WHO from 16 countries outside west and central Africa
