Service members of pro-Russian troops are at a former fighting position of the Ukrainian armed forces during Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects idea to concede territory to Russia, evokes appeasement of Nazis

  • Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says Ukraine must be prepared to give up territory to Russia in peace talks
  • Vladimir Putin approved a fast-tracked citizenship process for people in areas of southern Ukraine occupied by his forces

Reuters
Updated: 2:12pm, 26 May, 2022

