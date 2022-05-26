Service members of pro-Russian troops are at a former fighting position of the Ukrainian armed forces during Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects idea to concede territory to Russia, evokes appeasement of Nazis
- Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says Ukraine must be prepared to give up territory to Russia in peace talks
- Vladimir Putin approved a fast-tracked citizenship process for people in areas of southern Ukraine occupied by his forces
