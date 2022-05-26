Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister, will reform country’s secret services. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister, will reform country’s secret services. Photo: Bloomberg
Spain
World /  Europe

Spain to reform secret services after spying scandal, PM promises

  • Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will adopt new law governing ‘classified information’ to replace existing legislation adopted in 1968 during Franco’s dictatorship
  • Phones of Catalan separatist leaders, as well as those of PM and ministers, had been tapped by Spanish intelligence services, affecting fragile coalition

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:57pm, 26 May, 2022

