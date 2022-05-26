A protestor holds up an umbrella during a protest against the World Economic Forum meeting, which has now ended. Reuters
Davos ends with Germany urging world to tackle climate change as protestors converge
- WEF meeting of global elites ended with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calling for cooperation on climate change, hunger and war; as activists swarmed streets
- German leader ratcheted up criticism of Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine; said world is not bipolar like in Cold War era when the US and Soviet Union dominated
