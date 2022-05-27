Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in June 2019. Photo: AP
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
- The alleged incidents involving three male victims took place in London between 2005 and 2008, and in western England in 2013
- The actor, known for his roles in The Usual Suspects, American Beauty and House of Cards, fell from grace after a separate sex assault accusation in the US
