Passengers board an Elizabeth Line train at Liverpool Street underground station. Photo: Reuters
London’s new Elizabeth Line is running – and it’s being run by Hong Kong’s MTR
- London’s long-delayed Crossrail opened this week, cutting journey times with new, spacious trains
- MTR Corporation CEO said the US$24 billion rail line signifies a ‘new era of travel in London’
