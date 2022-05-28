Passengers board an Elizabeth Line train at Liverpool Street underground station. Photo: Reuters
London’s new Elizabeth Line is running – and it’s being run by Hong Kong’s MTR

  • London’s long-delayed Crossrail opened this week, cutting journey times with new, spacious trains
  • MTR Corporation CEO said the US$24 billion rail line signifies a ‘new era of travel in London’

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 7:56am, 28 May, 2022

