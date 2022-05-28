A guard tower is seen at a detention facility in Yarkent County in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in March 2021. Photo: AP
Germany denies China investment guarantees over human rights in Xinjiang
- The government did not named the company involved, but local media said it was car giant Volkswagen, which operates a factory in the region’s capital, Urumqi
- Economy Minister Robert Habeck said this was the first time an investment guarantee has been refused on human rights grounds
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A guard tower is seen at a detention facility in Yarkent County in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in March 2021. Photo: AP