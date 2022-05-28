No vaccines have been specifically developed against monkeypox, but the WHO estimates that smallpox vaccines are about 85 per cent effective. Photo illustration: Reuters
Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries, WHO says
- The UN health body described the epidemic as ‘containable’ and proposed creating a stockpile for sharing limited vaccines and treatments worldwide
- The outbreak is probably due more to a change in human behaviour than any genetic change in the virus, the WHO’s director of pandemic and epidemic diseases says
