No vaccines have been specifically developed against monkeypox, but the WHO estimates that smallpox vaccines are about 85 per cent effective. Photo illustration: Reuters
Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries, WHO says

  • The UN health body described the epidemic as ‘containable’ and proposed creating a stockpile for sharing limited vaccines and treatments worldwide
  • The outbreak is probably due more to a change in human behaviour than any genetic change in the virus, the WHO’s director of pandemic and epidemic diseases says

Associated Press
Updated: 3:38am, 28 May, 2022

