Revellers at the Gay Pride 2018 parade in Madrid, one of the world’s biggest. Photo: AFP
Revellers at the Gay Pride 2018 parade in Madrid, one of the world’s biggest. Photo: AFP
Monkeypox
World /  Europe

Spanish LGBT groups wary of monkeypox stigma ahead of Europe’s largest pride parade

  • The WHO has reported nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease
  • Some people, particularly gay and bisexual men, believe there is a touch of homophobic hysteria in the wider public’s reaction to the rare outbreak

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:30pm, 28 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Revellers at the Gay Pride 2018 parade in Madrid, one of the world’s biggest. Photo: AFP
Revellers at the Gay Pride 2018 parade in Madrid, one of the world’s biggest. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE