Protesters take part in a demonstration calling for a ban on prostitution in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
Protesters take part in a demonstration calling for a ban on prostitution in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
Spain
World /  Europe

Thousands of protesters in Madrid call for ban on prostitution in Spain

  • The protesters, mostly women, marched down Madrid’s Gran Vía shopping street, with many carrying posters and placards
  • The rally came after Spain’s parliament approved a bill to tighten the criminal law on sexual offences on Thursday

dpa
dpa

Updated: 3:52am, 29 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters take part in a demonstration calling for a ban on prostitution in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
Protesters take part in a demonstration calling for a ban on prostitution in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE