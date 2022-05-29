Protesters take part in a demonstration calling for a ban on prostitution in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
Thousands of protesters in Madrid call for ban on prostitution in Spain
- The protesters, mostly women, marched down Madrid’s Gran Vía shopping street, with many carrying posters and placards
- The rally came after Spain’s parliament approved a bill to tighten the criminal law on sexual offences on Thursday
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Protesters take part in a demonstration calling for a ban on prostitution in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA