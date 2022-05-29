South Korean director Park Chan-Wook at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 28. Photo: AFP
South Korean actor and director shine at Cannes Film Festival
- Park Chan-wook clinched the best director award for Decision To Leave while Song Kang-ho picked up the best actor gong for Broker
- Ruben Ostlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d’Or, handing Ostlund one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes for a second time
