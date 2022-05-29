Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Russian navy successfully launched a new hypersonic missile from the Barents Sea. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Ukraine war: Russia test-fires latest hypersonic Zircon missile with a range of 1,000 kms
- The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service later this year
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Zircon is capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and has a range of 1,000 kilometres
