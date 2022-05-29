Russian Ambassador to Britain, Andrei Kelin, appearing on a BBC political television programme on Sunday. Photo: BBC via AFP
Russia will only use nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened, says Kelin, ambassador to Britain
- Andrei Kelin does not expect his nation to deploy such weapons in the war in Ukraine, he tells BBC, and rejects the idea of Putin attacking Britain with nuclear weapons if the war expands
- The ambassador also said there were ‘no bodies on the street’ when asked about dead civilians discovered in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the area
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian Ambassador to Britain, Andrei Kelin, appearing on a BBC political television programme on Sunday. Photo: BBC via AFP