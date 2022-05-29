A woman passes by a mural depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, vandalised with paint, in Belgrade, Serbia, this month. Photo: AP
Russia, Serbia agree 3-year gas supply contract: ‘best terms in Europe’
- Serbian President Alexsandar Vucic says his nation, an ally of Russia, will pay up to 10 times lower gas rates than most other buyers in Europe
- Serbia, which has condemned invasion of Ukraine but refused to take part in sanctions against Moscow, is almost wholly reliant on Russian energy
