European Union nations have failed to agree on a deal on a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions
- EU leaders are holding an extraordinary meeting in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, defence and energy
- EU governments have so far failed to agree on an embargo on Russian oil, but will continue talks
