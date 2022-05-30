European Union nations have failed to agree on a deal on a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
European Union nations have failed to agree on a deal on a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions

  • EU leaders are holding an extraordinary meeting in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, defence and energy
  • EU governments have so far failed to agree on an embargo on Russian oil, but will continue talks

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:13pm, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
European Union nations have failed to agree on a deal on a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
European Union nations have failed to agree on a deal on a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE