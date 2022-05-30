Travellers on the London Underground could be affected by strikes planned for June. Photo: AFP
Travellers in London warned of severe disruption amid Tube strike action by thousands of workers
- RMT union members will walk out for 24 hours on June 6, and take other action from June 3 to July 10, meaning station staff might not work overtime or rest days
- Transport for London said journeys may be affected by this and short-notice station closures are possible
