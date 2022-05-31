The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in London. Photo: EPA -EFE
People infected with monkeypox can isolate at home, says Britain’s health security agency
- More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in May, outside Africa where the virus is endemic
- The UK’s health security agency said infected people should avoid contact with others until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off
