The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in London. Photo: EPA -EFE
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in London. Photo: EPA -EFE
Monkeypox
World /  Europe

People infected with monkeypox can isolate at home, says Britain’s health security agency

  • More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in May, outside Africa where the virus is endemic
  • The UK’s health security agency said infected people should avoid contact with others until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off

ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 2:26am, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in London. Photo: EPA -EFE
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in London. Photo: EPA -EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE