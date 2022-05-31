Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Planet Pix via Zuma Press / DPA
Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky urges EU to end ‘quarrels’, adopt sanctions
- ‘It is time for you to be not separate, not fragments, but one whole,’ Zelensky said, calling for new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on Russian oil
- EU divisions have slowed the adoption of another sanctions package against Russia, with Hungary saying it will not back an oil embargo against Moscow
