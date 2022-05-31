A security guard cleans smeared cream from the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum, in Paris. Photo: @Klevisl007 via AP
Man disguised as an old woman throws cake at the Mona Lisa in Paris

  • Visitor to the Louvre museum in Paris threw a piece of cake at the world-famous Leonardo da Vinci painting
  • The perpetrator, who was disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair, was taken to a psychiatric hospital

Agencies

Updated: 10:14am, 31 May, 2022

