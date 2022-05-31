01:14
Russian propaganda trucks screen state news in war-torn city of Mariupol
Life in Ukraine’s post-siege Mariupol: barter markets and Russian TV
- Russia seized full control of Mariupol this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks
- On Monday, local residents charged electric devices from generators and exchanged food and clothes at impromptu street markets
