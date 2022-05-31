An elderly woman walks away from a burning house garage after shelling in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky concedes Russia has ‘maximum combat power’ in Donbas
- Ukraine braces for large Russian attack on the eastern city of Slovyansk, the base of its forces in the Donbas region
- In a potential setback for Ukraine, US president not prepared to send rockets to Ukraine if they have range to strike Russia
