Moscow has demanded that clients from ‘unfriendly countries’ - including EU member states - pay for its gas in roubles. Photo: Reuters
Russia halts gas supplies to Netherlands. Denmark could be next
- Russia has cut natural gas supplied via pipelines to the Netherlands after it rejected paying in roubles
- It is the latest European country to be hit with a cut in Russian gas, after Poland, Bulgaria and Finland
