Moscow has demanded that clients from ‘unfriendly countries’ - including EU member states - pay for its gas in roubles. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia halts gas supplies to Netherlands. Denmark could be next

  • Russia has cut natural gas supplied via pipelines to the Netherlands after it rejected paying in roubles
  • It is the latest European country to be hit with a cut in Russian gas, after Poland, Bulgaria and Finland

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:55pm, 31 May, 2022

