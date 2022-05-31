Performers rehearsing their Bollywood-style performance for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee pageant in London. Photo: AP
Performers rehearsing their Bollywood-style performance for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee pageant in London. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

A Bollywood homage to Queen Elizabeth in Jubilee celebrations, as Caribbean says it’s time to move on

  • The Indian party is part of a pageant involving 10,000 people from the UK and the Commonwealth, which is expected to be seen by 1 billion people around the world
  • Meanwhile the Caribbean is pushing for a formal break with the monarchy and the colonial history it represents following the Windrush scandal

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:32pm, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Performers rehearsing their Bollywood-style performance for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee pageant in London. Photo: AP
Performers rehearsing their Bollywood-style performance for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee pageant in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE