Performers rehearsing their Bollywood-style performance for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee pageant in London. Photo: AP
A Bollywood homage to Queen Elizabeth in Jubilee celebrations, as Caribbean says it’s time to move on
- The Indian party is part of a pageant involving 10,000 people from the UK and the Commonwealth, which is expected to be seen by 1 billion people around the world
- Meanwhile the Caribbean is pushing for a formal break with the monarchy and the colonial history it represents following the Windrush scandal
