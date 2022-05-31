Britain’s data protection regulator calls for end to excessive scrutiny of rape victims’ personal information; ‘digital strip-search’. Photo: Shutterstock
Stop the digital ‘strip-search’ of rape victims, urges UK watchdog
- Victims of attacks are being forced to hand over extraordinary amounts of information about their lives from medical records to school reports
- Distrust in the system is leading to low prosecution and conviction rates as victims feel they are being treated as suspects instead of supported
