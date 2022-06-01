Former Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. Photo: AP
Sanctioned former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich files lawsuit at EU general court
- The EU in March included the Russian oligarch on its list of individuals targeted with frozen assets and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea football club after being sanctioned by the UK for what it called his enabling of Putin’s ‘barbaric invasion’ of Ukraine
