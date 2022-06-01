Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
UK’s Boris Johnson launches new ‘partygate’ defence, denies breaching ministerial code
- Johnson could face a no-confidence vote among his own MPs following numerous parties held in Downing Street, breaching coronavirus lockdown rules
- Johnson became the first serving UK prime minister found to have broken the law while in office when he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in June 2020
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters