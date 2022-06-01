A senior Biden administration official said weaponry provided would include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars). File photo: AP
Joe Biden agrees to send advanced US rockets to Ukraine to strike ‘key targets’

  • US officials say plan is to provide Ukraine with weaponry including the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars)
  • President Joe Biden emphasised US was not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders into Russia

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:32am, 1 Jun, 2022

A senior Biden administration official said weaponry provided would include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars). File photo: AP
