A senior Biden administration official said weaponry provided would include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars). File photo: AP
Joe Biden agrees to send advanced US rockets to Ukraine to strike ‘key targets’
- US officials say plan is to provide Ukraine with weaponry including the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars)
- President Joe Biden emphasised US was not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders into Russia
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A senior Biden administration official said weaponry provided would include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars). File photo: AP