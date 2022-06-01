Smoke rises in Sievierodonetsk during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Photo: AFP
Russian forces take most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine, now a bombed-out wasteland
- Russian troops press their ferocious bid to complete the capture of Sievierodonetsk
- Fall of city would be an important milestone for Moscow and pro-Russian separatists
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Smoke rises in Sievierodonetsk during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Photo: AFP