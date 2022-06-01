Smoke rises in Sievierodonetsk during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Photo: AFP
Russian forces take most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine, now a bombed-out wasteland

  • Russian troops press their ferocious bid to complete the capture of Sievierodonetsk
  • Fall of city would be an important milestone for Moscow and pro-Russian separatists

Agencies

Updated: 2:04pm, 1 Jun, 2022

