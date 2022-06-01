Pope Francis makes a heartfelt appeal to lift blocks on Ukraine wheat needed feed millions of people. Photo: dpa
Wheat cannot be used as a ‘weapon of war’, Pope says, urging lifting of Ukraine block
- Many millions of people, particularly in the world’s poorest countries, depend on wheat from the war-torn country, Pope Francis said
- Ukraine is trying to export its vast stores of grain by road, river and rail, but has no chance unless Russia lifts blockade of its Black Sea ports
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Pope Francis makes a heartfelt appeal to lift blocks on Ukraine wheat needed feed millions of people. Photo: dpa