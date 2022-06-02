Valves are seen near a drilling rig at a gas processing facility operated by Gazprom at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Valves are seen near a drilling rig at a gas processing facility operated by Gazprom at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Germany and Netherlands to drill for gas in North Sea after Russia cuts supply

  • The controversial plan is not new, but has taken on urgency after Gazprom said it would halt flows to the Dutch over their refusal to pay in roubles
  • The area is ecologically sensitive, and permits to drill there were previously refused

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:24am, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Valves are seen near a drilling rig at a gas processing facility operated by Gazprom at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Valves are seen near a drilling rig at a gas processing facility operated by Gazprom at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE