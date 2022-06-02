Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to members of her party at the parliament in Copenhagen on Wednesday, after the first results in a referendum on the abolition of the EU defence opt-out. Photo: AFP
Denmark set to join EU defence pact in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine
- About two-thirds of voters supported removing an opt-out on EU military cooperation, the latest seismic shift in European security since Putin’s invasion began
- ‘When there’s a war on our continent we can’t be neutral,’ Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a speech in Copenhagen
