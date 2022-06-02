Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee: a lifetime of breaking royal records

  • UK hosting special tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign from Thursday to Sunday
  • At 96, Elizabeth is the oldest current monarch and head of state in the world

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:57am, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE