The US said on Tuesday it had agreed to Kyiv’s request for Himars multiple-rocket launchers. File photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Explainer |
Weapons for Ukraine: Who has sent what?

  • Allies have been arming Ukraine to help stymie Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military
  • However Kyiv has complained that it is still outgunned and pleaded for more heavy weaponry

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:46pm, 2 Jun, 2022

