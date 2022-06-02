A Ukrainian serviceman sets up an anti-tank rifle in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
In 100 days, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine turns to war of attrition
- Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border on what he called a special military operation on February 24 to disarm and ‘denazify’ Ukraine
- After failing to capture Kyiv, Russian forces have edged closer to claiming a big prize in their offensive in the eastern Donbas region
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Ukrainian serviceman sets up an anti-tank rifle in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters