Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. File photo: Shutterstock
Nightclub needle attacks puzzle authorities in Europe
- People in France, Belgium, Britain and Netherlands have reported being pricked by needles at nightclubs and concerts
- Victims had visible marks of injection, often bruises, and reported symptoms like feeling groggy afterwards
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. File photo: Shutterstock