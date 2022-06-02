Queen Elizabeth is the longest-serving monarch in British history and this year celebrates her 70th year on the throne. File photo: AFP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Watch: UK military parade kicks off Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

  • UK celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne with four days of pomp, parties and parades
  • Formal celebrations begin on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London

Agencies

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Jun, 2022

