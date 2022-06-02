Queen Elizabeth is the longest-serving monarch in British history and this year celebrates her 70th year on the throne. File photo: AFP
Watch: UK military parade kicks off Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations
- UK celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne with four days of pomp, parties and parades
- Formal celebrations begin on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London
