Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Mexican-American artist Roberto Marquez travels to Irpin to confront, and paint, the anguish

  • Marquez, who views his work as social advocacy, was 15 when he entered the US illegally; now 60, he is a legal citizen but considers himself a ‘person of the border’, inspired by Pablo Picasso and being ‘where the action is’
  • A few weeks ago he went to Ukraine; after the Russians retreated he began painting by a shattered bridge in Irpin, north of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, creating two giant works, one of them relating to war crimes

Tribune News Service

Updated: 5:19pm, 2 Jun, 2022

Roberto Marquez, a Mexico-born artist living in the US, working on a Picasso-style painting below a blown-up bridge in Irpin, Ukraine. Photo: TNS
