Queen Elizabeth watches the ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony in London from the palace balcony on day one of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which mark her 70 years as monarch. Photo: dpa
UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne

  • Huge crowds massed near London’s Buckingham Palace, hoping to glimpse the 96-year-old monarch and enjoy pomp, parades and parties
  • Platinum Jubilee celebrations chance to see other royals too; Prince Charles has a key role, taking salute of passing soldiers on mother’s behalf

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:22pm, 2 Jun, 2022

