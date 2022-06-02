Queen Elizabeth watches the ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony in London from the palace balcony on day one of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which mark her 70 years as monarch. Photo: dpa
UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne
- Huge crowds massed near London’s Buckingham Palace, hoping to glimpse the 96-year-old monarch and enjoy pomp, parades and parties
- Platinum Jubilee celebrations chance to see other royals too; Prince Charles has a key role, taking salute of passing soldiers on mother’s behalf
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Queen Elizabeth watches the ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony in London from the palace balcony on day one of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which mark her 70 years as monarch. Photo: dpa