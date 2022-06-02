A mosque in Istanbul, Turkey; the nation wants to be known as Türkiye, pronounced tur-key-YAY. Photo: AFP
No more Turkey: nation changes name to Türkiye at UN in rebranding effort
- Move seen as part of bid to dissociate name from bird and also from associated negative connotations such as a ‘stupid or silly person’
- Turkish Foreign Minister has sent UN a letter formally requesting the change; in 1923 country called itself ‘Türkiye’ after gaining independence
